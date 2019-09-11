Kevin Woodhouse (If you have never taught, think twice before complaining, September 4) makes some excellent points and he is to be congratulated for admonishing those parents who immediately jump to teacher criticism without pondering the entire situation. His embedded assertion that a student is without fault and any poor academic achievement is the result of teacher incompetence is worthy of much deeper thought.
Teaching is not a single transactional process! A teacher simply does not present new data and magically the pupil learns. Teaching requires context, explanations and situational issues. Further, the student must be, him/herself, an active participant in this ongoing journey. Too often, parents assume that poor student results are the fault of the practitioner when, in reality, their off-spring failed to carry out his/her share of the educative process.
There is no such thing as "easy teaching" and every interaction with any subject at any grade level is a complex undertaking that requires energy, creativity, judgement, and on-going on-the-spot analysis: on the part of both learner and teacher! The totality of the educative experience achieves greatest success when parents are active supporters and not myopic critics who fail to appreciate the complexity of the complete learning experience.
