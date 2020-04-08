Those old enough to have taken Latin in school will remember “Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres” (“All Gaul is divided into three parts”). They will also remember learning that democratic government is divided into three parts, or branches: the legislative, executive and judicial branch.
COVID-19 has caused democracy to mutate into what I’ll call pandemocracy. Two of the three branches of government have been cut. Legislators convene irregularly and infrequently. The National Assembly, for instance, is not sitting until April 21. Court is now only in session for urgent matters. Access to justice is exceedingly difficult, where not impossible. Cabinet, the executive branch of government, has become all-powerful.
The Trudeau government’s recent attempt to tax, spend, and borrow without Parliament even being consulted would have made President Trump turn red-orange. Had the prime minister been presiding over a majority government, he’d have succeeded in turning the executive into the black hole that swallowed Parliament whole. At a time when the shrinking of our civil liberties is in lockstep with the expanding numbers of Coronavirus cases and casualties, provincial governments rule by decree, with almost no legislative or judicial oversight.
Most of us accept the increased powers of government and the diminished rights of the individual for the time necessary to fight the pandemic. What we won’t accept is government increasingly and permanently expanding its powers over us like Julius Caesar progressively expanded his dominion over Gaul until it was completely subjugated. The fight against the pandemic must never become a war on democracy.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
