The idea of opening the schools in May can have the most disastrous ripple effect on all of us and there is no guarantee that the children will not become very ill if they pick up the virus. Even the smallest risk is not worth going back before September. This will give time for the number of cases in Quebec to decline. We are the highest in Canada and we need to wait! There is a difference if we wait until September. There is time for schools to be properly disinfected. There is time for staff and Heads of School to consider all the ramifications to make the school beginning the safest possible for each and every child and staff member, for the bus drivers, the crossing guards, the child care workers, and all the parents. Planning is the key and giving two weeks to get things ready so that the children can come in with no pedagogical benefit to this decision by the government. They are advocating for special needs children as the ones who will benefit the most.
As an educator, I can say, with confidence, that these children will not do well with masks and social distancing. They need more care and they need their teacher right next to them. This would be the worst possible scenario for children who have special needs. Starting school in May is a path towards bedlam and possible very sad outcomes. We do not know enough about how the children will be if they should be infected with this deadly virus. Recent information from the United Kingdom states that they are discovering that some children under 10 who have been infected are doing very poorly. Let's keep safe and keep our children home for the rest of the school year so that proper and meticulous preparations can be made for them to reenter the schools. In addition, the number of cases is too high in Quebec for us to be anything but extremely cautious.
Roz Fradin
Montreal
