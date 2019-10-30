Regionalism is alive and well. Quebec is sending 32 bloquistes to Ottawa. Sad that some provinces have to utter “Wexit” rather than resurrect their own regionalism that was the Reform Party back in the day.
Like it or not, in this country we have several nations. So says Mr. Blanchet of his partisans and of Indigenous people, notably. He’s not wrong.
Because now we add to that the “Wexit” nation.
The question will be: do we want one single country for all our nations?
Or not?
Somehow, I think the “right” and the “wrong” derived from such thinking might cause much serious unrest.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
