Isn’t it wonderful how some want to encourage us to put 15% of our citizens into the hospital to boldly endure the effects — and the possible after effects — of this new virus and allow a "small" number to die, rather than hold some hope of new treatments and a possible vaccine in the not too distant future?
They think "science lends credence to this decision" to reopen the schools and that it all comes down to "basic math." I’m sure there are plenty of human beings who’d rather not be variables in "equations."
Robert Miller
NDG
