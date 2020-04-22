They shouldn’t open until a vaccine for everyone is available . If we don’t get a vaccine by summer you can very likely expect a second wave in the fall. By the way this is from the MIT Sloan School of Management. It is from an interview with the CEO of the Bio pharmaceutical Moderna. The CEO also mentioned the numbers will get worse in the coming weeks.
Radmilla Banko
Montreal
