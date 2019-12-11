The quick passage of Bill 34 by the majority CAQ government colluding with Hydro Quebec for mutual profit cheats all Quebecers; receiving only a $500 million rate freeze when Quebecers have long been entitled to a credit for $1.5 billion plus interest to cover inappropriate Hydro over-billings hopefully will be eyeballed by class action lawyers ready to settle the score; and a 5 year automatic annual increase tied to the rate of inflation will only open the door to higher increases because there is no verification whether they are necessary year after year.
The net result is that all Quebecers including the CAQ’s francophone base will continuously pay more for this renewable energy many cannot afford with food prices, taxes, housing and rents escalating as Hydro’s Board of Directors toast the New Year with champagne bonuses. And lest we forget Quebecers who already paid for Hydro’s infrastructure deserve a fairer deal!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
