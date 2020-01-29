‘’ Never Again ‘’ seems to have fallen on deaf ears , as far as the world is concerned! From Africa to the Middle East, and many other parts of this small planet, genocide is still with us. As long as good people do nothing, it will not change.
Ron Moscovitch
DDO
