I’m no fan of the Legault government, or Bill 21, but give them credit for not playing Heads-I-win-tails-you-lose like the Liberals did with Bill 178. Robert Bourassa, recall, allowed a court challenge on the restrictive sign law provisions of Bill 101 to go all the way to the Supreme Court, only to use the notwithstanding clause after it confirmed lower court rulings that the provisions were unconstitutional. The CAQ is more honest in its approach and respectful of its electoral promises, something Bourassa could never be accused of.
I’m no fan of the Legault government, or Bill 40, but give them credit for the belated attempt to respect the constitutional right of anglophones to elect their officials.
I’m no fan of the Legault government, or placing school boards under trusteeship, but give them credit for the way they addressed the problems of the EMSB. The appointment of Marlene Jennings as trustee, while allowing the board to continue its legal proceedings against Bills 21 and 40, was the right thing to do.
I’m no fan of the Legault government, but give them credit for owning up to mistakes in the immigration and employment file and going back to the drawing board.
I’m no fan of the Legault government, but give them credit for showing some good will in very contentious matters in the first year of their mandate.
Hope is what you hang onto after the case for optimism is closed. I’m no fan of the Legault government, but it’s early yet to be hopeful.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
