I’m concerned more with the food I eat than washing my hands to protect against contracting any foreign passed COVID-19 virus. I hope Canada has in place an automatic mechanism to stop food products like pork, chicken, beef, fish, rice etc coming in from China or other nations now blanketed by cases of the virus. Unfortunately, since Prime Minister Trudeau has not comforted Canadians by telling them this precaution was taken from the first day the virus became prevalent, I feel he failed to protect Canadian health, and reputation for the safest food products.
I also suggest Canada go one step better in providing for a “100% Canadian food product initiative” and not just made in Canada products with cheaper foreign ingredients when those ingredients can be sourced in Canada. How? Simply list on the label all Canadian sourced ingredients separately from foreign ones so the consumer is aware!
Please trust my words, Justin, that I will take no comfort in voting accordingly tomorrow when I have received no comfort as a senior today!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
