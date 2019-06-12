It is no surprise that we are experiencing the up-coming law on religious symbols, immigration restrictions, English School Boards being threatened, and a possible new, very different voting system.
We, the anglo, multicultural, minority live in a large metropolitan city, Montreal, , with citizens with many different religions, languages and cultures, in a Province which has a large tribalistic, Francophone Majority.
Because of religion, our province had, and still has, a history of endemic racism. Bill 101, authored by a Anglophobic PQ minister, Camille Laurin, tried to excoriate our English It language by eliminating it from all signs and to starve the English School Boards by not permitting them to accept English speaking immigrants to our French immersion Schools. It is difficult to understand the French School boards not thinking of building new schools, or enlarging current ones, to accommodate the very large increase of immigrant children, which would now be coming to their schools. Our community must take the current demand to give our schools to the French School Boards to court, to protect our political rights to protect and keep our own School Boards. This should have been done at the same time we took the law on signs to court..
Since Premier Legault is now talking about electoral reform, could someone ask him why he is not taking action on our present Electoral Map (EM) which is not Democratic, and disenfranchises greater Montreal from having a larger number of Ridings that their large population demands. No past Government has made any move to bring democracy to our EM, by having Ridings with approximately the same number of citizens, which would give each Riding the democratic ideal of “One Voter, One (equal) Vote”. Since he says he will act as the Premier of all Quebecers, will he take this issue to the National Assembly to ask the Electoral Map Commission to completely revise the EM, to make it conform to a democratic one?
Jack Hoffman
Cote St.Luc.
