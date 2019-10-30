Mayor Steinberg, why not do something kind, something considerate, something meaningful, something humanitarian. Leave the affordable apartments on CSL Road alone. You want to spruce up the street? Fine - tidy them up, paint, polish, feel free. But leave these low-income folks alone. Count your blessings and give thanks that you're not in a tough socioeconomic position as they are. Be a good human being: talk the talk but also walk the walk. Be decent.
Ellie Presner
Cote St. Luc
