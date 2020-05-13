Education Minister Jean-François Roberge's assertion that "the authority to decide on reopening [schools] rests exclusively with the Quebec government" (The Suburban, May 6) highlights an ongoing conundrum clouding the educational landscape. Many Anglophone leaders counter with the statement that English school boards are permitted to "manage and control" their own educational environments.
Is Roberge correct in that "manage and control" simply indicates that English school boards blindly implement whatever descends from Quebec City; or, does "manage and control" connote that English boards can initiate education programs specific to their unique communities? If the former, then all local input into schooling is lost; if the latter, then what are the limitations?
There are two butting philosophies at play here with the future of English public education at stake. The present reality of competing talking heads does not lead to resolution. It is now time, especially with major administrative changes planned for the fall, to seek resolution via the courts. The vague term "manage and control" must be clarified if progress is valued!
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
