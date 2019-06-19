With Canada’s election just around the corner, I’m concerned that our political parties are not protecting the personal information they gather from us. I believe that they should be made subject to Federal privacy laws. Political parties should follow the same rules companies have to – it’s only fair. Privacy matters regardless of who we vote for. In this election, I believe all the parties should commit to protecting our privacy and I’ll be looking to see if they do when I make my voting decision.
,
Tarik Quota
Montreal
