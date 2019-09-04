Over fifty years ago, Presidents John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson brought the full weight of federal power to bear on the southern states in order to enfranchise Black Americans as full citizens. JFK asked his Attorney-General brother Robert not how many votes would be lost by respecting court orders, but rather how many US Marshals it would take to ensure the safe entry of Black students into White schools.
Almost forty years ago, Canada gave itself a human rights charter inspired by the American Constitution. Yet today, Bill 21, a provincial law that separates minorities from basic human rights and governance from basic human decency, has met with no federal resistance beyond the lip.
The ransom paid to the provinces in order to constitutionally enfranchise human rights in this country was the Notwithstanding clause. But there is a provision in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (s.27) requiring that the charter be “interpreted in a manner consistent with the preservation and enhancement of the multicultural heritage of Canadians," and this provision is exempt from the application of the Notwithstanding clause. So a federal challenge to Bill 21 relying on constitutional multiculturalism is something to be seriously considered. But the current Prime Minister, our supposed cheerleader-in-chief for multiculturalism and diversity, will not lift a finger to repatriate Amrit Kaur back to her home province or stop others like her from leaving. For his forbearance, he expects to be repaid in the currency of Quebec votes in October 2019.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
