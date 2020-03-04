Excellent editorial on Bill 101 and the CAQ supporting the PQ motion. I am surprised, stunned, that Premier Legault now favors expanding Bill 101 when he categorically said he would not reopen it. Will Premier Legault apologize? We hope he will, however we may wait a long time. Forcing Bill 101 on small businesses and individuals leads to frustration and Quebec infringing on individual freedom of choice to choose the language of our preference. J’ai vécu la loi 101 un vraie fiasco pour ma famille j’ai dû obtenir une exemption de la loi 101 pour des raisons scolaires importantes qui n’auraient jamais dû être! Non Monsieur Legault assez est assez garder votre parole!
Sharyn Cadot
Montreal
