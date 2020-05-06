When we lose local news, we all pay the price. It is local reporters who hold public officials to account, track local budgets and spending, and cover local policies and elections. Without solid, local reporting, corruption rises. Local news helps support an informed and politically active local citizenry. Without local news, voting rates drop, people join civic organizations in lower numbers and they run for office less frequently.
And that’s just during normal times.
In a pandemic, local news plays an even more important role. It is imperative that we all have truthful information about our local context. Misinformation and rumours, which thrive at the local level and often spread unchecked across social media, must be addressed with solid reporting. We need to understand what our mayor is doing, what the local health department is saying, what the capacity of our local hospitals is, and so much more.
COVID-19 content is going to be a focus of consumer attention for some time to come. It is time for brands to reassess their advertising strategies to ensure that dollars are supporting high quality news and information. If we are going to live in a world where the ad-supported internet is our primary source of news, we all need to work together to ensure we are supporting the healthiest and more necessary aspects of it. It truly is a matter of life and death.
Jennifer Cobb
John Montgomery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.