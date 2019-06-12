Once again, the Quebec Legislature felt compelled to deal with the serious and possibly catastrophic issue of "Bonjour-Hi". On a June 7th Friday, before the Grand Prix weekend, with the prospect of two rain free days, 107 MNAs voted another resolution to plead with and beg all service personnel to refrain from uttering a single English consonant and a lone English vowel together. That is, citizens are asked to relegate "Hi" to the linguistic dustbin in the wild speculation that such a move will buttress the French language from destruction.
The fact that the Legislature even considered such a non-binding resolution brought forward by the PQ and that the resolution was wildly supported with high-fives in the aisles and dances in hallowed parliamentary halls, demonstrates that even the most minimal of linguistic accommodation has vanished from civil and political discourse. The pettiness of this exercise was compounded with the reality that two of those MNAs who supposedly represent Anglophone districts voted to ban "Hi" in the interests of what is now being hailed as "linguistic peace".
The English community again faces a grim future. Recent education aggressions including the stealing of a LBPSB high school without due process as prescribed by Law, the public bullying of the EMSB to surrender specific schools under the cloud of unilateral Ministerial action, along with the mirage that elected school boards are ineffective and must be replaced by Quebec City faceless and unaccountable mandarins must be seen for what, in totality, these actions are.
All are attempts to severely restrict and/or strip the English communities of their democratic rights and freedoms to maintain and control their own institutions on their own social landscape. In isolation, the unanimous resolution urging shopkeepers to eschew "Bonjour-Hi" may mean little; in aggregate, it illustrates a pattern of political abuse and civil disrespect that will continue and intensify.
Jon Bradley
Beaconsfield
