The “Liberating Trump” oped in the January 22nd issue was, terrifyingly, dead on!.
Not only are Presser’s predictions more than realistic, but probably they are understated.
Trump, even with the impeachment process on his back, is as bold as ever from his toilet tweeting throne, but once the Republicans vindicate him there will be no stopping his self aggrandizing actions.
Despite every call by actors at the Golden Globes, SAG and soon the Oscars, the Trump juggernaut will more than likely pick up steam on its course to November and four more years. And unlike other presidents who become lame ducks two years into the second term, Trump will barrel ahead to the end, as there will be no controlling him.
The only light at the end of this eight-year nightmare is the fact that anyone’s presidency is limited to two terms – unless, of course Trump simply proclaims himself Emperor for Life!
Linda Hammerschmid
Westmount, Quebec
