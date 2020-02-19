I think that is fantastic that our beloved Prime Minister is busy trying to secure a seat on the Security Council of the United Nations yet he does not care about his country. Enough of this " let's talk and let's discuss, etc."
It is time for the leaders of country to grow a set of gonads. The people protesting and closing down our rail system are at the point of killing the country as some municipalities will run out of chemicals for their water filtration plants, others will soon require propane for hospitals and other institutions.
Most of the protestors are co-recipients of government handouts. Send them postal notices advising them that the government workers cannot go to their offices and therefore cannot process their cheques, etc. I promise you that within 48 hours the railways will be operating.
Perhaps it is time to ask our MPs to bring in the army to get rid of the protestors and allow the country to operate.
To Justin Trudeau, you are the CEO of the company, Canada. Since you are unable to fulfill your duties of the office for the benefit of the shareholders, the citizens of Canada, you need to be replaced immediately.
Bernard Lash
Montreal
