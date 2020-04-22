Kudos to the Suburban and Editor Beryl Wajsman for juxtaposing both sides of the Herron Residence (April 15, 2020) story so that readers can have a full understanding of what happened and what each side is alleging.
The only undisputed fact seems to be the number of deaths (so far), while we await the complete report of the facts once all the investigations have terminated.
Me.Linda Hammerschmid
Westmount
