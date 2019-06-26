I think it is great that you printed the letter in French last week from a Mr. Tako.
If only more francophones felt like him perhaps there is hope come the next election !
I feel like we are living in a pre WWII mentality.
Me. Linda Hammerschmid
Westmount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.