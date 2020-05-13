I read with great interest the recent letter by Jack Edery with respect to the R score for CEGEP this semester.
No one is coming out this pandemic unscathed. Our children are dealing with isolation, our elderly are dying and young adults attending CEGEP will not receive an R score this semester.
There is a lot to say about students that are continuing their studies, the ones that find the will and desire to succeed, even if they are not receiving an R score: The ones that find validation in the knowledge they are acquiring; The ones that understand that life goes on, roll up their sleeves, take a deep breath and push themselves to study because they know, regardless of their R score, that they need to attain the knowledge to succeed in the career of their choice.
My two daughters are in CEGEP, and were both looking forward to getting their R scores because they worked hard and both did extremely well during their respective semesters. Yes, they are disappointed that they won’t see the payoff in their R score, but they haven’t missed a beat.
Studies continue and assignments are still rolling out.
The strengths I have seen them develop during this time are self-motivation, a sense of responsibility and the strength and capacity to deal with the unknown. Faced with having to find different ways to communicate with teachers and with fellow classmates, they are developing skills that go way beyond an R score. My girls have thoroughly impressed me by their discipline and I feel better knowing that when the real world comes knocking, they will be just fine.
Let’s give our young adults a little more credit. They are old enough to vote, to go to war, to get married, to have children, to launch businesses, to sign mortgages.
I am sure they can handle a semester without an R score.
Ailsa Pehi
Laval
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.