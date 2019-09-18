Pierre Trudeau never lost a seat in Quebec running on linguistic minority rights or civil liberties. And his federalist rivals didn’t do well in Quebec upholding provincial rights at the expense of individuals or minorities.
Quebecers have a knack for voting very differently in federal and provincial elections.
In René Lévesque’s time, nationalists gave strong mandates to separatists in Quebec and Trudeau federalists in Ottawa. This came to be known as dual legitimacy. In our post-separatist era, the showdown between the CAQ government and current Trudeau Liberals feels more like duelling legitimacies.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
