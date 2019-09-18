The CAQ government would want people to believe that the coming debate and legislation on school boards is about a handful of self-interested people trying to save their jobs as school board Commissioners at inefficient institutions. They argue that school boards are a waste of money, inefficient, and interfering. They claim that people don’t vote, so therefore they don’t care about the boards. They also claim that they can save millions of dollars by marginalizing the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the minority language population.
Citizens get involved as Commissioners out of passion for youth, education, the belief in the value of a public education system that gives every student a chance to succeed, and a desire to serve their greater community. The stipend barely covers the Commissioners’ out-of-pocket expenses, not to mention the time they give up from their families, the events they attend, the schools and individuals they try to help out, their service on board-level committees, attendance at meetings and conferences, reading and learning about legislation, working with local municipalities and community organizations, and being available seven days a week. It is not for the money, which averages less than $5,000 per year.
Quebec’s school boards have performed exceptionally well ensuring equity and allowing all students the opportunity to succeed. That success is proven by Quebec’s and Canada’s results in international standardized PISA testing.
The CAQ says that it can run the system for only $5 million per year, half the cost of the current Commissioners. What is the litigation of the proposed law going to cost? A case that goes all the way to the Supreme Court will cost taxpayers millions of dollars as it passes through the various levels of the judicial system, not to mention the time and effort of government and school board staff. Additionally, if each school board has to devote only two or three people to support the new demands on local schools, the savings are wiped out.
School boards, numerous associations, and parent groups have made suggestions on ways to cut the costs of elections. Electronic voting or twinning school board and municipal elections are but two of the suggestions and either would save significant money.
The real issue in this discussion is the protection and maintenance of the minority language community’s constitutional rights to manage and control its educational institutions. Electing citizens to a toothless body at a service centre will not meet the constitutional standard. The Supreme Court has ruled on this issue many times and attempts to marginalize the minority community’s rights of management and control have never been supported in court challenges.
This Quebec government is about to try to override the Supreme Court by redefining what is meant by constitutional protection. When our constitution was created, the very clear recognition was of the importance of the education system to the minority community, to its stability, viability, future, and protection. It was determined to be so important that education rights were shielded from the notwithstanding clause. We cannot let this, or any government diminish or marginalize us. We cannot let provincial governments redefine the intent of Supreme Court rulings. We cannot, we must not, allow the CAQ government to rule our education system and local needs and decisions from the office of the Minister in Quebec City without any real, legitimate, representative body that can truly speak for the whole community. Education belongs to all of us whether or not we have children in school. We all have a stake in the future of our community and our education system is the foundation upon which that future is built.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
Former Chairman Lester B. Pearson School Board
Former President Quebec English School Boards Association and the Canadian School Boards Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.