I was given a ticket on January 30th 2019 for "immobilizing a road vehicle in a roundabout" near 1000 Ave. Old Orchard at 11:11AM." For anyone who doesn't know the area, Old Orchard is a straight, one-way road between Upper Lachine and St-Jacques streets. I was invited to submit evidence with a not guilty plea so I obviously contested the ticket, in English as is my right, and appended images of my vehicle being clearly parked on a straight road and a Google Maps screenshot of said very straight road. You would think that would be enough to drop the charges.
Well, just this week I received a notice of a court date to defend my plea on February 7, 2020. When I called to ask why I needed to prove the extremely obvious when the relevant defense was submitted with my plea of not guilty, I was told that the plea of not guilty automatically triggers a review that necessitates a court date and a ruling by a judge. I know this to be patently untrue. A colleague of mine contested a similarly open-shut ticket in French last year and had the charges dropped without a court date being necessary. So I ask myself, "Are tickets that are contested in English being automatically given court dates without proper review?"
Now I will have to take time off school, take time away from our esteemed judges, which has the added effect of wasting taxpayer dollars, to prove, again, that I was parked on a straight road.
Marlon Needelman
Montreal
