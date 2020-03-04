Much has been made by Quebec’s French speakers regarding the linguistic inequity contained in Bill 40. They claim, justifiably, that they are not given the same rights as English speakers. However, why is there such an outcry simply because they cannot vote for school commissioners? Maybe they should read Bill 101. That law, that lingers today, enshrined a much greater inequity for French parents. Wherein Bill 40 removes their right to vote for their school commissioners, Bill 101 removes a more fundamental right of being able to choose the school for their children. Which is more important, the right to select a commissioner or the parental right to select a school for their child? If one were to protest legal inequity, surely Bill101 should be the target.
Jim Wilson
NDG
