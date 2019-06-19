Recently the Journal de Montreal conducted an undercover investigation that revealed that large numbers of people were not paying their transit fares in the metro.
Accordingly, I brought a motion to Council calling for an audit of the STM to assure that significant revenues were not being lost. My motion was based not only on the Journal investigation but also on an independent audit conducted in February by the City of Toronto on the TTC, the local transporter.
That audit discovered that fraud is THREE times higher in Toronto than the TTC said it was and that the transporter is losing an incredible $61 million a year to fare evasion. Those are dollars that can't be used to improve services or avoid fare increases and means that taxpayers and riders have to make up the money.
The Toronto result was replicated elsewhere. Metrolinx, which operates the GO suburban commuter trains in the Toronto area, also discovered its real fare evasion rate was three time higher than it thought costing $15 million a year. Other recent audits have shown that evasion is more of a problem than most transporters think.
For example, discovering it is losing $25 to $30 million USD a year, San Francisco is “hardening" its train stations by installing taller railings and better turnstiles that prevent people jumping over or squeezing through.
Yet Projet Montreal, the majority party at City Hall defeated my motion ! They and the STM were unable to produce any studies or documents that show what the level of evasion is in Montreal and what the cost are each year. Yet they resist my proposal for a professional audit. They also voted against heightened presence of uniformed inspectors to counter the perception of lax enforcement.
The STM continues to assert its evasion rate is “very low” but will not produces any documentation confirming that claim. Earlier this week the Journal carried another blockbuster story. It quotes STM bus drivers who say fare evasion on our buses has become a regular daily reality and there is almost no enforcement.
Marvin Rotrand
City Councillor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.