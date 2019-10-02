Sharon Hyman’s letter, “If I am not for others, what am I?” is a shameful attack on me filled with falsehoods. For years, she praised me: “With all that you do for the town and to still make time for others, you are an inspiration.” This is from one of dozens of e-mails and Facebook posts that she has written about me. Here is another, “Why can’t every politician be like you? You’re the best.”
She knows full well that I have helped tenants in her building and all along CSL Road many, many times and that I treat all residents exactly the same. To say that I only care for the affluent residents of Hampstead is a despicable lie.
As for affordable housing, there will be more, not less, if this project goes through. 23 affordable apartments will be replaced by 89 new rental units. Some people in other buildings along CSL Road will move to the new project freeing up more affordable units and putting downward pressure on rents. Also, I note that the developers are giving Hyman and the other tenants a much better deal than the law requires.
Hyman selectively took only the middle of Rabbi Hillel’s inspirational quote. He said: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I? If not now, when?” In this case, as the Mayor of Hampstead, I am doing what is best for the vast majority of Hampstead residents. I have demonstrated numerous times in many situations my concern for others. Finally, if not now, when? CSL Road is long overdue for redevelopment. It is time, and I will continue to push for this project and other high-quality ones for CSL Road as long as I am Mayor.
Mayor Bill Steinberg
Hampstead
