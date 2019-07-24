Although I've agreed with Mayor Steinberg on some issues in the past, I strongly disagree on the proposed new development on Cote St. Luc Rd. Of course Hampstread's coffers will be greatly enhanced if the new development goes through, but who cares about all the poor residents affected ? Setting aside up tp five apartments for lower cost rental is a joke! Most of the present tenants cannot afford the projected higher rents and the compensations offered are ludicrous . Money talks eh ?
Penny Hassan
Cote St. Luc
