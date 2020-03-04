Educator Jeff Itcush is quite correct to note that there is a growing province-wide teacher shortage (Quebec's teacher shortage and millenials, February 26) and there is no indication that the current Government has any serious plans to tackle the ongoing crisis. Teachers come and go for a variety of reasons and it is not at all unusual to have regular annual turnover. However, what is troubling with the Quebec situation is that much of the turnover can be attributed to self-inflected pettiness, financial stinginess, and over centralization.
Currently, Quebec teachers are the lowest paid in Canada and remain the lowest paid throughout the first fifteen-years of their teaching careers! Stats-Can's 2019 salary summary compared all 10 provinces and 1 territory: Quebec ranked "dead last". Low salaries at the beginning of a career greatly impact retiring pensions into the future and this fact alone helps to explain the high turnover rate of new teachers within the first five-years of entering the classroom. In Quebec, the dropout rate of beginning teachers within the first years of teaching is approaching 30%!
While Canada, as a whole, exceeds the OCED average for spending on public education, it is clear that once again Quebec is riding the coattails of others and hiding its own weaknesses within a larger more positive Canadian context. Additionally, the full impacts of both Bills 21 and 40 have yet to impact the educational landscape.There is nothing to suggest that these long term restrictions will not continue to negatively impact teacher retention.
Rejigging of working conditions, more administrative feedback, and fancy new school buildings will not in any way solve the issue of low salaries. If, as Quebec constantly states, Quebec teachers are some of the best trained in North America with the most demanding of credentialing programs, then one has to ask why they are being paid as if they were the worst?
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
