The virus has made the virtual a necessity. Technology has allowed us to retain our humanity in the crisis by keeping us connected. But human beings possess five, not two senses. Coronavirus temporarily deprives us of smell. If the new rules of engagement deprive us of taste and touch, as well, then normal human contact will have become a casualty of the pandemic, and the cure may well be worse than the disease. So stay tuned: we are about to find out if normal human contact is an essential service we render one another.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
