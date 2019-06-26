It is very interesting how local governments - municipal as well as provincial - spend millions of dollars on all kinds of studies, postponed time and again, do nothing and squander public money. Yet it's been seen over the years that many of the wise and experienced concerned citizens have sent letters to the various newspapers, including the Suburban, giving their expert views and opinions on how many things can be fixed at a very economical expense and with a good quality of product to satisfy the needs of the community.
The case in point is the gradually increasing deplorable condition of roads all over Quebec. It is undestandable that there are more motor vehicles on the roads and sometime much heavier loads than they were intially designed for and the volume of traffic has increased many times more than some 50 or 60 years ago.
It's all the more reason that only qualified companies should be given the contracts to repair, build or rebuild the roads and similar netwoks rather than giving the contracts to unqualified companies and workers that do not know any better than building small walkways, pavements, driveways or parking lots for industries or shopping centers. It's not the same in the case of building roads where a certan knowledge of highway engineering concepts is very important. The local roads as well as the highway roads need considerations like roadbed construction requirements based on speed, load, grade, camber, curve speed and design for entry and exit, effects of centrifugal and centrpetal forces to safeguard against avoidable road accidents. Not to mention the surface quality of the roadbed to handle the loacal weather conditions to avoid undue waviness, bumps and pits.
Once a certain section of a road is repaired it should last a minimum of 5-10 years. Winter-time emegency repairs or temporary repairs should not become permanent until a real disaster occurs. There is no reason some of the municipal roads in the same areas require the same repairs almost every year. It means the work and material have always been substandard and there has been no cost saving in giving the contract to the cheapest bidder.
A burning question is why should suburban municipalities contribute to the STM every year, where the road conditions in such areas (that are also used by everyone in Montreal) keep on declining every year and there is lttle attention being paid to improve traffic signals in certain areas, also.
Transportation and road networks are the lifeline of any city. Ours are choking us to death.
Anton S. Harder
Montreal
