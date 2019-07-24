Much time is spent in our public discourse on the problems of the notwithstanding clause. It is time to stop and to simply realize that the only priblem is the clause itself. It took away all our constitutional rights courtesy of the government’s whim. Bill 101 was illegal then and is illegal now. The Montreal mice didn’t fight then when they had the clout, so what’s the big deal about Bill 21? We're fighting in the wrong playground. Here’s a bit of insight.
Not so long ago Newfoundland and Labrador (NFLL) wanted a pittance of relief from its hideous Churchill Falls hydro agreement with Quebec. But NFLL couldn’t even get spit from Quebec. How so? René Levesque, the embodiment of Quebec’s virtue, emphatically stated that “ a contract is a contract”. So what says NFLL! You signed this contract says this same René Levesque. So far so good.
Now the Constitution Act of 1982 enters the scene. Said Act enshrines the entitlement of the equalization payments and ,hey, even the headwaters of Bill 101. But someone, who isn't Julius Grey, states emphatically that a contract is a contract. So what? Well quebec never signed this contract of such goodies. And who wouldn’t sign this contract? Why this same René Levesque, Premier of said Quebec who wouldn’t give spit to NFLL. There’s a 50 year old message here for the those who wouldn’t hear.
Yet there may be a ray of hope for those who have been silent for so long. What’s left for Quebec is the British North America Act circa 1867 on which Quebec’s signature is still legible and of course , “a contract is a contract”. So good bye equalization payments and, above all, good bye Bill 101. So go for it!!!
R.A. Crane
Beaconsfield
