January 27th was International Holocaust Remembrance Day; an annual moment in time when the global community can focus (before quickly forgetting) the greatest crime in recorded history. It has little if anything to do with the perpetrators. It has, of course, slightly more to do with the victims and very much to do about the survivors. It certainly has nothing to do with God, who is not responsible for Man’s incessant brutality towards his brothers and sisters. Inevitably, the Holocaust generates less tears and fewer survivors with each passing year; consistent with our collective and progressive numbness and merely perfunctory acknowledgment. It has, however, everything to do with the assertion that persons of conscience in each generation must arise to oppose affirmatively any and all pervasive evil; failing which, faith, trust and survival succumb to debased hopelessness. It has to do with you and me; each of us, who must speak loudly and unequivocally or be forever silenced as well.
Henri M. Bybelezer
Montreal
(0) comments
