The new normal in professional sport doesn’t mean athletes have to play to empty arenas or stadiums. In the case of hockey, fewer people in attendance would create more room for a larger European-style rink surface. Social distancing in the stands, physical distancing on the ice, that’s the ticket. Players would wear visors from the knave to the chops, and bodychecking or any form of physical contact would result in a match misconduct and a one-game suspension. The crease would increase, and a player caught screening would immediately be screened for the virus. And, distancing oblige, no more face-off circle. The team causing a stoppage in play would forfeit the puck to the other side for resumption. Puck possession at the start of the game, beginning of the period, or after a goal, would be decided by coin toss.
As an unregenerate Habs fan, vindicated by the fact that his team didn’t miss the playoffs this year, (admittedly because there were no playoffs to miss), I believe my suggested rules, applied meticulously, will eventually beat back the pandemic, and immediately bring back the Expos.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
