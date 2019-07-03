I wish the police would check in on exactly who's parking in handicap spots. Too often I see a car with a handicap parking permit park in a spot and the person walks out of the car. Doesn't look handicapped to me. Nobody else in the car.
I believe one of the regulations stipulate that if the person who the permit is for is not in the car, using the permit to part in the handicap space is illegal and the permit could be voided.
Some keep their permit for the individual who is handicapped even after that person has passed away or is in a long term residence [not leaving it].
The government should do some follow-ups as well such as a doctor's letter confirming that the individual still needs it [and is alive].
Gis A Bun
Montreal
