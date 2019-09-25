I am really troubled by what is transpiring in Hampstead and how the issue of affordable housing does not seem to be a concern for some politicians who are supposed to be representing all their constituents, not just the wealthy.
The city of Montreal's just released valuation roles demonstrated that Hampstead property values had one of the biggest increases on the island at 23.6% for single-family homes, and yet the mayor still seems intent on supporting a project on Côte St. Luc Road that might increase the town’s coffers on the backs of its lowest income residents. In addition, the developers involved are not even trying to meet Mayor Plante’s proposed law which would see new developments earmark a suitable number of units for affordable housing. Full disclosure, I am one of the tenants whose home is slated to be razed to the ground to make way for this “luxury” rental complex. When I first spoke with the mayor after receiving our notice — someone whom I had once found to be an accessible and involved politician — I was shocked when he told me to the effect, Sharon, Hampstead is an opulent town. We can’t fight every battle, and social housing is not one of our concerns. (It should be noted that the housing on Cote St. Luc Road is not social housing, as it is not subsidized. It could be best characterized as affordable housing).
As someone raised in a Modern Orthodox Jewish household and as a human rights activist my entire life who has lived by the principles of Tikkun Olam, I simply cannot accept what I perceive to be such an insensitive and egregious attitude. How can elected officials in such a wealthy municipality turn their backs on their most vulnerable constituents when they themselves are in such fortunate positions? I, myself, am of comfortable means, B''H, which makes me feel even more morally obliged to help those who haven’t had my good fortune in life. As Rabbi Hillel taught us, "If I am not for others, what am I?
If forced to lose my home of 25 years, a vibrant, multicultural and multi-income level community whose residents care for one another — so rare in these times — I would like to know that at the very least, truly affordable housing will remain available in its place and will not be eliminated, which would set a dangerous precedent for further development on the street.
On the eve of the High Holidays, when people will be praying in synagogues throughout the town and reflecting upon sins, I wish for them to consider the sins of greed and indifference, and to reflect upon the action of displacing lower income children, families, newer Canadians and the elderly to make way for a money-generating project in one of the richest neighbourhoods in Canada, during an affordable housing crisis. This action to me is unconscionable.
Sharon Hyman
Hampstead
