I agree with everything that Edit Kuper and Pinchus Gutler wrote in their letter to The Suburban. I only want to add that at this point in time I would not want nor accept any definition of Antisemitism Mayor Plante and her party wish to come up with.
Anything but that which the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance has deemed it to be called is an insult and unforgivable.
Unlike the millions that were tortured and killed and those of us that were lucky enough to come out alive, Mayor Plante does not have the empathy or capacity to understand the true meaning of Antisemitism. I guess the creation of bike paths is more deserving of her consideration!
Penny Hassan
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.