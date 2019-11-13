An illuminating exchange occurred last week, at the National Assembly committee hearings examining school board reform and Bill 40 which transforms elected boards into educational service providers.
Former Liberal MNA Geoffrey Kelley, chair of APPELE-Québec, an organization promoting the English school board system, said the CAQ government must withdraw or overhaul the bill to avoid a long and expensive legal battle.
It was instructive to hear Education Minister Jean-François Roberge reply to Mr. Kelley, on the role of the new boards of directors, who will be overlooking matters in our new public education network.
He said the directors will be "guardians of fairness, to make sure that decisions are made according to the rules."
This is in contrast to school commissioners of today who govern in a body and, as I have witnessed over the years, often make up rules as they go.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds QC
