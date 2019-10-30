Your editorial on the election was a great analysis. The Conservatives must enlarge their umbrella. They basically have no seats in urban areas besides Western Canada. They don’t attract young people, immigrants and not enough women. They have a 30% base and are unable to attract another 8% to have a majority. The Liberals got 33% but if you add NDP and Greens, the Left has the majority.
Yuri Krausz
Montreal
