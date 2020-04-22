Benjamin Franklin believed trading freedom for security wasn’t worthy of the American character. “Live free or die”, as it says on New Hampshire’s licence plate. And yet, this freedom-loving people finds itself in the clutches of an authoritarian leader during peacetime, the likes of which a liberal democracy hasn’t seen, maybe ever.
Unlike the USA, Canada wasn’t born of revolution. It is the product of a mercantile bargain, and Canadians will bargain some freedom for some security. But while we occasionally have a too-healthy respect for authority, we have never succumbed to authoritarianism. Just ask Justin Trudeau about his recent attempt to wrest control of the purse from Parliament. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Opposition would have none of it. Some will say that, with a majority government, he’d have gotten away with it. Possibly. But Canadians saw enough of his highhandedness in the previous mandate, and wisely denied him that majority.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
