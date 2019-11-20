Definitely someone should go to court to contest Jolin-Barrette's nonsense if it comes to pass. My husband and I spent five years in Quebec courts in order to get a certificate of eligibility for English education for our sons. Thanks to Julius Grey and the court not wishing any further publicity we won our case. Civil disobedience and protests are essential in a democracy.
Vickie Alperin Dubrovsky
Toronto, Ont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.