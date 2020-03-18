Great editorial. Another excellent, honest, sincere and logical presentation of the facts and perspective. I'm so glad that these words, these shared sentiments are on the record. Do you think that even the CAQ's too slick, 'minister of English concerns' is reading The Suburban ?
I took the liberty of using Google translate and forwarding your editorial to Minister Roberge, for his enlightenment and edification.
Michael Labbee,
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.