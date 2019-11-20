With its desire to implement a new, though, unproven, organizational structure, the public has been inundated with a myriad of constitutional issues surrounding the C.A.Q ’s Bill 40 proposals. However, the government seems to have forgotten that the focus of any educational system is not bureaucracy, but the student in the classroom. The key to students’ success lies with the teacher. That is the person who actually teaches the material, and is the one best qualified to evaluate that student’s success or failure. The determination of a student’s mark is clearly one of the teacher’s legal responsibilities and that is so stated in the current teachers’ collective agreement.
Consequently, it should come as a surprise that a change in Bill 40 undermines a teacher’s rights and responsibility. When enacted, Section 34 of the law will stipulate that a principal "after consulting with the teacher, [may] increase a student’s result if there are reasonable grounds to do so in connection with the student’s academic progress." One must be wary of the terms "after consulting" or "reasonable grounds." It can mean, although teachers’ views or objections can be voiced, they can also be ignored. I know of no teacher who would deliberately fail a student or one who would not change a mark if a genuine mistake were made. Will we now see a parade of unhappy parents approaching the principal, not the teacher, to change their child’s mark? Could this be seen as a process leading to an increase in a school’s overall marks and graduation levels?
It seems evident that the government intends to push this legislation through— however section 34 needs to be withdrawn and leave the marking and evaluation to those who know the students best, their teachers.
Jim Wilson
NDG
