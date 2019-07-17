Premier Legault is talking about a new way to hold elections, which would give more recognition to the votes of all the parties citizens voted for, by taking into account all the votes for each party received and allocating them some more members in the National Assembly; The present method consists of what is called ‘first past the post’, in which the candidate who gets the most votes wins, even by a slight majority over the second place candidate, and even though not winning a majority of all the votes cast in the riding.
In the past, the PQ has won five elections and four majority governments without ever obtaining a majority of votes, the candidate with the most votes wins each electoral race.
Quebec’s 125 Electoral Districts (QEDs) are so widely unequal in population size that they significantly distort the parliamentary system. The present Electoral Map is not democratic, and greatly disenfranchises the very large greater Montreal communities.
A truly democratic system is to have constituencies of broadly equal demographic size, allowing for a small difference of 5% or 10%. Each citizen has one vote approximately equal to every other vote throughout that system. It takes 63 seats to win a majority in Quebec’s National Assembly. However, approximately 45% of the Quebec electorate wins 63 rural seats, while roughly 55% of the electorate wins the same number in urban areas. The 63 smallest ridings are largely Francophone, whereas the 63 largest ones are mostly urban or suburban, often with a significant Anglophone or Allophone population
.
Premier Legault has not fleshed out how his new system will work, but I believe it entails some ridings will be allocated to ‘first past the post’ and other members decided by each party by the total number of votes each party obtains, and apportion a certain number of added members among them.
I believe he feels that his Party will benefit from the number of votes from CAQ voters in the large urban Montreal and Laval ridings that he lost. It may also increase the votes for the Liberal Party. It would be interesting for someone to look at past recent elections to see what changes would have occurred under this new system. In any event, Legault should be pressed to answer if he will now, as I believe he has said, have the present Electoral Map completely revised before the new system he proposes becomes law.
Jack Hoffman
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.