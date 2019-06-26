I was surprised recently after reading an article which appeared in Metro news in which St.Laurent MP Emmanulla Lambropoulas was not able to identify a single important issue that she planned to tackle if re-elected. The article states “La députée refuse de nommer des enjeux qu’elle compte cibler." It then goes on to quote her that,"les besoins sont vraiment larges, alors je ne vais pas dire une chose plus qu’une autre». This is incomprehensible.
Regarding the environment, she stated, « L’environnement serait surveillé de près. Il y a beaucoup de projets qui ont été approuvés par notre bureau. On veut que les gens soient plus au courant des problèmes environnementaux »
I have no idea what she’s talking about so I would like to take this opportunity to state the following:
Canadians know that when it comes to the environment, Liberals are all talk and no action. Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax is not an environmental plan. Trudeau gave big polluters a special deal, while forcing families to pay more to drive to work and heat their homes.
Canada’s Conservatives have a real plan to protect our environment. It’s a balanced approach to reduce emissions, conserve and protect our air, land, water and wildlife, and fight climate change abroad all without a Carbon Tax.
It’s built on three key policy principles. First, is to invest green technology, not taxes. This is the best way to lower our emissions without imposing new taxes on Canadians. Second, is to promote a cleaner and greener natural environment. We will work with farmers, hunters and anglers, Indigenous peoples, provinces, and territories to help protect our air, land, water and wildlife. Third, is to take the climate change fight global. Climate change is a global problem. It requires a global solution, and Canada has a leadership role to play.
Our plan balances the need for Canada to fight climate change by lowering global emissions without compromising our core promise of leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets and helping them get ahead.
Richard Serour
Candidate, Conservative Party of Canada
Saint Laurent Riding
