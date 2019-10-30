Your editorial on the election was, as always, well stated and an accurate and realistic summary of its impact and the consequences for each of the parties -- especially the lack of mandate for the Bloc. The concern I hold about these results is what reaction will my fellow Canadians who reside in the western provinces have? A considerable amount of the nation's GNP is generated in the west - the "have" provinces - and the rhetoric and policy of the past four years has been to denigrate that economic contribution and the people involved. Ralph Goodale was a weak link and now is out – in many ways a relief. The folks on the staffs of the PMO / PCO are young with little to no experience in minority governance. Unless there are statesmen who will step up, this minority government will be short lived.
Bob Hest
Montreal
