In regards to Editor Beryl Wajsman's article on Valerie Assouline, she is right on the money!! DYP is a broken down department, that does not- in reality- represent what’s in the best interest of the child! Far from it, actually. I’ve seen the results of their handiwork with my friend’s child (incidentally, my friend was also accused of “parental alienation”!) Long story short, her child was emotionally destroyed as a result of their dealings with DYP, its’ social workers, and the courts. What a tragedy! DYP needs a major overhaul.
Sandy Rosenthal
Montreal
