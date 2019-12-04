The scholarly purview of proportional electoral representation versus one vote, one value overlooks notable exceptions to the latter principle in U.S. and U.K. politics (CAQ electoral plan, Nov. 27).
In the U.S., setting aside gerrymandering and obstructive disenfranchisement, the Electoral College privileges less populous states to disproportional representation in presidential elections -- e.g., Trump lost by the vote of the national plurality.
In the U.K., Westminster's shifting devolution of powers to regional Parliaments maintains a shaky balance between centric regression and sovereign rebellion.
Jonathan Rau Chaplin
NDG
